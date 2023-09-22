Tennessee (2-1 overall, 0-1 SEC) – which is coming off an SEC road loss at Florida last week – will look to bounce back Saturday afternoon as it hosts UTSA (1-2, 0-0 AAC) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Vols enter the matchup as 21.5-point favorites over the Roadrunners. Ahead of Saturday, the VolReport staff is sharing its predictions. Who'll come out on top – the Vols or Roadrunners? Here's a look at how we see the game playing out. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

TYLER MANSFIELD | PUBLISHER

There's no doubt that Tennessee is ready to get the taste of last week's sluggish performance at Florida out of its mouth. Following the sloppy outing in the Austin Peay game, and then the setback in The Swamp, the Vols are back at Neyland Stadium and should be able to earn a double-digit win over a Group of Five opponent in UTSA. The Roadrunners are usually a dominant program, but they've had their fair share of struggles through the first three weeks of the 2023 campaign. With that said, I don't see Tennessee having much trouble earning a win this weekend. Tyler's pick: Tennessee 35, UTSA 17

NOAH TAYLOR | MANAGING EDITOR

If there were any positive takeaways from the Vols’ loss at Florida, it was the second-half performance. Joe Milton found some success in the downfield passing game, which I expect to make progress this week. I also expect the run game to get back on track while the defense improves after taking a step back in its last outing. Noah's pick: Tennessee 42, UTSA 24

RYAN SYLVIA | ASSISTANT MANAGING EDITOR

The Vols desperately need a bounce-back game after a poor showing against Austin Peay and a loss to Florida. This opportunity comes in the form of UTSA. Tennessee’s offense should take a step in the right direction and be enough to comfortably take down the Roadrunners ahead of the upcoming clash with South Carolina. Ryan's pick: Tennessee 38, UTSA 20

DALE DOWDEN | LEAD FOOTBALL RECRUITING REPORTER