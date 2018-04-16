Chris Morris has been on Rocky Top before, but the blue-chip 2020 offensive lineman from Freedom Prep (Tenn.) Academy got an extended look at Tennessee’s new staff over the weekend.

The 4-star Memphis native, who already holds close to 20 offers, attended Saturday’s scrimmage and spent the night in Knoxville with Jeremy Pruitt and players. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound tackle is one of UT’s top priorities for the 2020 and Morris said he definitely felt welcomed and wanted during the trip.

“I really like the energy of staff, the facilities and their OL coach,” Morris told VolQuest.

“Coach (Friend) don’t play around. He keep it real no matter what. Plus, he knows what he’s talking about. I can tell, the way he was teaching pass pro.”

Morris made the trip with Freedom Prep teammates Tevin Carter, a 2022 quarterback who received an offer on the trip, and 2021 defensive end Renard Guinn, who also picked up a scholarship offer from the Vols on Saturday. All three prospects were quite impressed during the visit, but Morris said the Vols “are definitely” among his top schools early in the process.

“Tennessee for sure. Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida State,” he said of those also in hot pursuit.

“I like (Tennessee’s) family environment with the players, but when it’s time to work it’s (all about) football.”