Volquest.com

The Tennessee basketball team and the Memphis basketball team are set to square off next year for the first time in six years.

New Memphis coach Penny Hardaway announced on a radio show Monday morning and Rick Barnes confirmed at his noon end of season press conference that the series is back on. A three year contract features a home and home and a neutral site game what Barnes hopes will turn into a big day of hoops in the Music City.

“It's something we have been working on with Tubby Smith since we got here,” Barnes said. “Don't hold me to this, but I think the way the contract is set up is I think we go there first then they come here and the third year we have a meeting in Nashville. Our thought is we love the home and home but we would like to make it a big day of basketball in Nashville with not just us, but with other teams throughout the state. We would like to make it a day to really promote basketball. That's why we are going there that third year. If it goes the way I imagine it won't just be us playing that day in Nashville.”

One of the keys previously in creating a Tigers-Vols hoops match-up involved a football contract between the two schools and even politicians got involved.

The gridiron Vols and the Tigers are not scheduled to play a football game over the next 4-5 years but they will renew their rivalry on the hardwood starting next season in the Bluff City.

