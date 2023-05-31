A pair of Tennessee basketball standouts are set to compete at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado next month.

Sophomore forward Tobe Awaka and redshirt freshman guard Freddie Dilione V both earned invites to the 2023 USA Baseball Men's U19 World Cup Team training camp on June 11.

Awaka and Dilione will be competing for roster spots on the 12 member team that will play in the FIBA U19 Men's World Cup Championship in Debrecen, Hungary on June 24. The tournament, which features 16 international teams, runs through July 2.

The 6-foot-8 Awaka is coming off of an impressive freshman season at Tennessee. He appeared in 34 games and was the first player off of the bench in eight of them.

He averaged 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and led the Vols in offensive rebounding in SEC game with 1.83 per game. Awaka had two double-digit scoring performances.

Dilione, who enrolled mid-season in January, did not appear in any games after redshirting but did practice and travel with the team during the second half of the 2022-23 season.

A 6-foot-5 four-star guard out of Word of God Christian Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Dilione was named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year and USA TODAY Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award watch lists.

Both players are expected to have an impact for Tennessee this season alongside returning contributors Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack and Jonas Aidoo from the Vols' Sweet 16 team.

Tennessee also added USC Upstate guard Jordan Gainey, Harvard forward Chris Ledlum and Northern Colorado guard Dalton Knecht from the transfer portal.