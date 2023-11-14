Vols basketball vs. Wofford: Game information, lineups, notes
Tennessee emerged from its first test of the season triumphant.
The Vols went into the Khol Center in Madison and beat a fringe top 25 team on the road in Wisconsin, 80-70 adding even more to the team's Final Four hype just two games into the season.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Seventh-ranked Tennessee (2-0) returns to Food City Center to face Wofford (2-0) on Tuesday in its final home tuneup before facing a star-powered field in the Maui Invitational in Honolulu next week.
Wofford (2-0) is coming off back-to-back wins to open its season. The Terriers beat Brevard, 85-68 in their season opener and High Point, 99-98 last Saturday.
Here is a closer look at the matchup.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Wofford (2-0) at No. 7 Tennessee (2-0)
When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Food City Center | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network+ (Michel Wottreng, play-by-play; Steve Hamer, analyst; Sarah Detwiler)
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 85, Wofford 59
Series: Tennessee leads, 7-0
PROJECTED LINEUPS
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Jahmai Mashack
|
Guard
|
6.5
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
3.5
|
Dalton Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.5
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
13.0
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
7.0
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Chase Martin
|
Guard
|
5.5
|
Corey Tripp
|
Guard
|
15.5
|
Dillon Bailey
|
Guard
|
16.0
|
Jackson Sivills
|
Guard
|
3.0
|
Kyler Filewich
|
Center
|
12.0
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht has made a quick impression. He was named SEC Player of the Week after just his second game with the Vols. He paced the team in scoring with 24 points against Wisconsin last week. Knecht is averaging 20.5 points through two games.
-- After opening the season inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Tennessee jumped two spots after its 2-0 start. The Vols are up to No. 7 the latest rankings with an opportunity to move up over the next couple of weeks.
-- Counting Tennessee's two exhibition games against Michigan State and Lenoir-Rhyne as well as regular season contests vs. Tennessee Tech and Wisconsin, the Vols have led for 154 minutes, 47 seconds and haven't trailed at any point through four games.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Key takeaways: Dalton Knecht drops 24 points to lead Vols past Wisconsin
-- Josiah-Jordan James and Jordan Gainey have started strong from 3-point range. The two Tennessee guards have combined to make nine of 16 3-point attempts (56.3%) in the Vols' first two games. James has accounted for five while Gainey has connected on four.
-- Zakai Zeigler increased his minutes against Wisconsin. The Tennessee guard, who missed the last six games of the 2023-24 season with an ACL tear, returned the lineup for the season opener. He played 12 minutes vs. Tennessee Tech and 19 minutes at Wisconsin, finishing with 5 points, three rebounds and three assists.
-- Wofford finished 17-16 last season and was picked to finish eighth in the Southern Conference preseason media poll. Terriers' guard Corey Tripp is the team's leading returning scorer after averaging 8.8 PPG. He is averaging 15.5 PPG after two games.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––