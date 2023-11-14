Tennessee emerged from its first test of the season triumphant. The Vols went into the Khol Center in Madison and beat a fringe top 25 team on the road in Wisconsin, 80-70 adding even more to the team's Final Four hype just two games into the season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Seventh-ranked Tennessee (2-0) returns to Food City Center to face Wofford (2-0) on Tuesday in its final home tuneup before facing a star-powered field in the Maui Invitational in Honolulu next week. Wofford (2-0) is coming off back-to-back wins to open its season. The Terriers beat Brevard, 85-68 in their season opener and High Point, 99-98 last Saturday. Here is a closer look at the matchup.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Wofford (2-0) at No. 7 Tennessee (2-0) When: Tuesday, Nov. 14 | 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Food City Center | Knoxville TV: SEC Network+ (Michel Wottreng, play-by-play; Steve Hamer, analyst; Sarah Detwiler) KenPom Projection: Tennessee 85, Wofford 59 Series: Tennessee leads, 7-0

PROJECTED LINEUPS

No. 7 Tennessee (2-0) Player Position Points Per Game Jahmai Mashack Guard 6.5 Santiago Vescovi Guard 3.5 Dalton Knecht Guard 20.5 Josiah-Jordan James Guard 13.0 Jonas Aidoo Forward 7.0

Wofford (2-0) Player Position Points Per Game Chase Martin Guard 5.5 Corey Tripp Guard 15.5 Dillon Bailey Guard 16.0 Jackson Sivills Guard 3.0 Kyler Filewich Center 12.0

PREGAME NOTES