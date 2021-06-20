Vols bats go quiet in opening game loss at CWS

It was a typical start for Tennessee baseball Sunday. Chad Dallas stranded a leadoff base runner in the top half of the first inning, Liam Spence worked a five pitch walk and Max Ferguson singled to right field to give the Vols runners on the corners after falling behind in the count, 0-2.

From there it was anything like a normal 2021 Vol baseball performance as Virginia starter Andrew Abbott stranded Spence on third with a strikeout, pop out and another strikeout.

Stranding runners in-scoring position was a common thing for the Vols at T.D. Ameritrade Park as the Vols left eight runners on base and hit 0-of-8 with runners in-scoring position.

“It definitely impacted the game,” Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. “There's a chance to throw a blow in the first inning and a couple other times. You don't really know how the game would have changed. But regardless, the narrative still would have been there was moments where we didn't play baseball the way that we need to, the way we're capable of, and also in the fashion that got us to be able to play in this stadium.”

Abbott— a projected top 75 pick— got into a groove after escaping the jam in the first inning, allowing just one baserunner in the next three innings while Virginia took a 1-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Tennessee gave itself another scoring chance as Jordan Beck worked a leadoff walk and Pete Derkay single. Connor Pavolony bunted the pair over to give leadoff batter Liam Spence a chance to bring Beck home with one-out.

Spence roped a line drive right at Virginia second baseman Max Cotier who made an impressive leaping catch and shortstop Nic Kent made an impressive play to rob Max Ferguson of a two-out hit.

“It just seemed like everything was going against us,” Connor Pavolony said.

Again in the sixth inning, Tennessee had its first two batters reach base as Rucker and Gilbert both singled. Evan Russell grounded into a 1-6 fielder’s choice that moved Rucker to third base but once again the Vols failed to get the runner from third home with less than two outs.

Entering the day Tennessee scored runners from third with less than two outs 58% of the time. The Vols went 0-for-4 in that situation Sunday.

With all the momentum from Abbott escaping his third jam, Virginia capitalized, scoring four runs on six singles to drive Dallas from the game and knock the wind out of Tennessee’s sails.

“Towards the end of the game, when the score wasn't the way we wanted, we uncharacteristically -- rolled over is not the right word, but we lost our edge a little bit, which has been so beneficial to us,” Vitello said.

Tennessee is now on the brink of elimination as they look for its first College World Series win since 2001. The Vols will face the loser of Mississippi State and Texas Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET.

The Vols need four straight wins to make the College World Series final, a tall task, but that the 2021 Tennessee baseball team has had a response for tall tasks all season.

“I hope I do a little bit better job with our guys,” Vitello said. “And I hope all the Vol fans, like I said, that went well out of their way -- it's astounding how many people were at our hotel -- get what they deserve and get basically a soulful effort out of our guys.”