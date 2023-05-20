It took until the final day of the regular season but Tennessee won its first SEC road series on Saturday.

The No. 18 Vols used a four-run fourth inning to open the way a 12-1 rout of No. 13 South Carolina in seven inning in the second game of a doubleheader at Founders Park in Columbia.

Tennessee finishes the regular season 38-17 overall and 16-14 in conference play.

Starting right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (W, 7-4) followed up a dominating performance from Chase Dollander in the first game with one of his own against the Gamecocks, tossing four strikeouts and allowing just five hits and a run in 6.0 innings.

Griffin Merritt led off the fourth inning with a walk and Christian Moore followed up with a single to set the stage for Zane Denton, who singled to center field to score Griffin and give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

Christian Scott hit a grounder to second but Will Tippett couldn't handle it, allowing Moore to score. Maui Ahuna plated two more runs with a double down the left field line to swell the Vols' advantage to 4-0.

Merritt and Cal Stark added some insurance with solo home runs to lead off the fifth and sixth and put Tennessee up 6-1.

The Vols posted six more runs in the seventh, highlighted by a three-run home run from Scott.

South Carolina (38-17, 16-13), which used a five-run sixth inning to beat Tennessee earlier in the day, had no answers for Beam and were unable to take advantage with runners in scoring position.

Tennessee next turns its attention to the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama next week.