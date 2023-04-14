As Tennessee nears the midway point of SEC play, the same issues in the infield continue to persist.

The No. 16 Vols posted two runs in the first inning but let that lead slip away after two errors in the third inning helped No. 5 Arkansas take the lead for good in a 5-2 Game 1 loss at Baum Walker Stadium on Friday.

Despite strong pitching performances from Andrew Lindsey (L, 0-2) who tossed five strikeouts in his first start in place of Friday ace Chase Dollander as well as reliever Seth Halvorsen, the Vols' three errors were too much to overcome.

Jared Dickey led Tennessee at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a home run, but the Vols' bats were mostly cold, notching just six hits against Arkansas pitchers Hunter Hollan (W, 6-1) and Hagen Smith, both of which combined for 13 strikeouts.

It took just four pitches for Dickey to make an early statement.

Batting leadoff, Dickey connected with a 2-1 Hollan pitch and sent the ball just over the outstretched glove of Kendall Diggs and the top of the wall to give Tennessee a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee's lineup totaled three hits in the opening frame, including singles from Christian Moore and Girffin Merritt. Moore eventually reached home on a balk to give the Vols a 2-0 advantage.

Lindsey gave up just one hit in the first two innings, but errors plagued Tennessee (22-11, 5-8 SEC) in the third.

John Bolton grounded to second, but what looked like a double play instead turned into runners on the corners for the Razorbacks after Maui Ahuna was unable to glove a toss from Moore.

Parker Rowland stole second after Cal Stark's throw from behind the plate sailed into center field and allowed Bolton to score from second and put Arkansas on the board.

Tavian Josenberger homered to right to put the Razorbacks in front at 3-2 in the following at-bat.

Arkansas (26-6, 9-4) plated another run in the fourth, but a double play and strikeout from Seth Halvorsen out of the bullpen got Tennessee out of the inning without further damage.

Jace Bohrofen homered to right in the fifth to put the Razorbacks up 5-2 and Tennessee couldn't mount the rally, stranding Ahuna on first in the ninth.

Tennessee will look to avoid its third-straight conference series loss in Game 2 on Saturday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.