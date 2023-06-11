Tennessee was on the ropes.

Facing elimination and an end to their season, the Vols fell behind Southern Miss by four runs for the second time in two days and starting pitcher Chase Dollander was on the brink of being pulled less than three innings in.

After falling in Game 1 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional earlier Sunday, Tennessee's margin for error was razor thin, especially facing Golden Eagles' ace Tanner Hall. But the decision to keep Dollander in the game paid off and the Vols' season will continue at least another day because of it.

Tennessee scored six runs in the fourth to take the lead and never looked back, beating Southern Miss 8-4 at Pete Taylor Park and forcing a Game 3 on Monday.

Dollander settled in after a slow start, tossing seven strikeouts and allowing just one hit and no runs over the last four innings.

At the plate, both first baseman Blake Burke and left fielder Jared Dickey paced Tennessee, combining for four RBIs. The Vols' lineup totaled 10 hits.

After both teams steamed base runners in the first two innings, Southern Miss hit pay dirt in the third, beginning with Matt Etzel’s lead off triple.

Dustin Dickerson drove him home in the following at-bat then Christopher Sargent homered off the scoreboard in left field to give the Golden Eagles a 4-0 lead.

Tennessee answered in the fourth.

Christian Moore opened the frame with a double and Griffin Merritt scored him on an RBI triple. Burke brought the Vols within a run on a two-run shot that went 479-feet over the wall in right.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Dickey singled to center and two more runs got across to give Tennessee its first lead of the weekend at 6-4.

Tennessee (42-20) tacked on to its advantage in the fifth after Christian Scott grounded out at first and Merritt and Burke scored to go up 8-4.

From there, Southern Miss (46-19) had no answers for Dollander.

Tennessee and Southern Miss will play for a spot in the College World Series on Monday.