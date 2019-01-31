Vols courting California corner
2020 California defensive back Clark Phillips currently sits at 30 offers and counting. The 4-star has offers from coast to coast and admits he’s surprised at how sought after he is so early in the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news