CLEMSON, SC — No late-game heroics needed this time.

After beating Clemson in 14 innings late Saturday, Tennessee's third game of the Clemson Regional was less eventful. The Vols probably preferred it that way.

Second baseman Christian Moore mashed multiple home runs as 2-seed Tennessee cruised past 3-seed Charlotte to win the regional and clinch a Super Regional berth for the fifth time in program history with a 9-2 win at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.

Moore paced Tennessee at the plate, going 2-for-2 with four RBI to cap an impressive weekend. Third baseman Zane Denton—the hero of Saturday's win over Clemson—went 1-for-4 with an RBI.

On the mound, starting right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (W, 8-4) tied a career high in strike outs with 10 while allowing just four hits and two runs in 6.0 innings.

For the third time in as many games, Moore gave Tennessee the lead with a solo home run to left-center in the second inning.

The Vols (41-19) threatened again in the fourth with Jared Dickey and Griffin Merritt on. A pair of sac-flies from Moore and Blake Burke scored two more, then Denton recorded his second homer of the regional to put Tennessee up 4-0.

Charlotte (36-28) answered in the fifth with a Austin Knight home run and Cam Fisher cut the 49ers' deficit in half with a one-out RBI double down the right field line in the sixth.

Moore homered again in the bottom half, good for three runs and 6-2 advantage and Maui Ahuna reached on a fielder's choice that also drove in a run from Cal Stark in the seventh.

A Christian Scott RBI single scored Moore and Merritt in the eighth.

A.J. Russell, who came in relief of Camden Sewell over the last 1.0 innings slammed the door shut with a strikeout in the ninth.

Given Auburn's early exit from its own regional, Tennessee is in position to host a Super Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium next weekend. The Vols would draw the winner of Southern Miss and Penn for a spot in the College World Series.