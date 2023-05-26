Tennessee is now down a defensive lineman heading into the 2023 season.

After two seasons in Knoxville, Da'Jon Terry has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Last year, Terry posted 16 tackles and two sacks while appearing in 10 games. The season prior, he reached 19 tackles and one sack.

Terry's next school will be his third collegiate team he's played for in his career. He committed to Kansas out of high school where he played two seasons before leaving for the Vols.

However, Terry redshirted after playing just two games as a freshman.