Vols defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry enters transfer portal
Tennessee is now down a defensive lineman heading into the 2023 season.
After two seasons in Knoxville, Da'Jon Terry has decided to enter the transfer portal.
Last year, Terry posted 16 tackles and two sacks while appearing in 10 games. The season prior, he reached 19 tackles and one sack.
Terry's next school will be his third collegiate team he's played for in his career. He committed to Kansas out of high school where he played two seasons before leaving for the Vols.
However, Terry redshirted after playing just two games as a freshman.
Out of high school, Terry was a two-star recruit. From Mississippi, he didn't receive much attention but still landed in a Big12 program.
Now, he will look to provide veteran leadership to a team in need of a defensive lineman. He has four college seasons under his belt — all of which at the Power Five level.
Terry will enter his redshirt-senior year in 2023. He has two seasons of eligibility left due to an additional Covid year, as well.
However, due to the portal window of automatic eligibility being closed, he will need a waiver for immediate eligibility.
