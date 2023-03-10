Under Tony Vitello, Tennessee has been known to smack an incredible number of home runs.

Last season, the Vols mashed 158 bombs — good for the most in the country and program history.

However, with a significant roster turnover heading into the 2023 season, Tennessee got out to a slower start than the unprecedented level set a year ago.

Heading into the weekend series against Morehead State, the team ranked 17th in the NCAA with 25 home runs.

Despite this, the Vols (12-3) had no issue leaving the yard vs. the Eagles (9-5) in their 23-4 win on Friday.

This home run attack started in the second inning when Maui Ahuna hit his first as a Vol. His slam scored three, giving Tennessee an early 5-0 advantage.

Then, in the third inning, four more home runs were added. Zane Denton, Jared Dickey, Dylan Dreiling and Kavares Tears all left the yard resulting in a five-run frame.

For Dreiling and Tears, it was the first home runs of their careers. They were given the start and made the most of the opportunity.

"It was pretty cool," said Tears. "Just being able to prepare every day as if I was going to start and finally getting the chance to play the best that I can."

Following this, in the sixth inning, Christian Scott added the sixth Tennessee home run of the night with a shot to right field to make the score 21-2.

In the seventh inning, Ahuna left the yard for the second time, as well. This was the first time in his career he hit multiple long balls in a single game.

The team's seven home runs hit ties the program record for most in a single game. Last year, the team left the yard seven times twice. They also reached the mark once in 2019.

However, despite the majority of the team seeing success, the show was stolen by Denton.

The third baseman hit for the fifth cycle in program history. The most recent one before this was by Trey Lipscomb against Iona a year ago.

"I'm still in shock, honestly," said Denton. "I never would have ever imagined that I'd be going to hit for the cycle. Luckily it happened. Just trying to enjoy it."

He finished his career night with hits in four of his five at-bats for six RBI and three runs.

While the team dominated at the plate, it saw an ample amount of success on the mound, too.

Chase Dollander got the start but struggled out of the gate. He opened the game with a strikeout but walked the following two batters. This led to a mound visit from pitching coach Frank Anderson.

Following this, Dollander settled in. He gave up just three hits and two runs off a slam by Nick Gooden in the fourth inning. He also threw for 11 strikeouts in his 5.2 innings of work.

"He righted the ship and got out of (the first) inning," said Vitello on Dollander. "When he got in a rhythm, it was really fun to watch, too. That's a good combination to have... He's got great stuff so when he gets in a rhythm it goes great. The most key thing to have is that attribute where when it gets a little dicey, can you reach down with some grit and get after it. He's got that element, as well."

In relief, Bryce Jenkins, Jacob Bimbi, Hollis Fanning and JJ Garcia took the mound. The group combined for 3.1 innings pitched. They allowed just two runs, five hits and struck out four batters.

The pitchers to give up a run were Fanning and Garcia. Fanning let up a home run to Jackson Feltner in the eighth inning. Garcia's errant throw in the ninth scored the final run of the game.

Next, Tennessee will host Morehead State on Saturday in the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET as the Vols look to take the weekend series.