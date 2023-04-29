For the third time in as many days, Mississippi State took an early lead on Tennessee and for the third time in as many days, the Vols answered.

No. 24 Tennessee used three three-run home runs in the first two innings and cruised to a dominating 13-2 win in seven innings to complete the series sweep at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday.

Second baseman Christian Moore headlined the Vols (30-14, 11-10 SEC) at the plate, totaling two home runs while the lineup combined for 13 hits.

Starting right-handed pitcher Drew Beam (6-2) went all seven innings, limiting Mississippi State (24-20, 6-15) to just three hits and striking out seven.

A fielding error by Moore at second base with two outs allowed Hunter Hines to reach first then Dakota Jordan followed it up with a RBI double to the gap in left-center field to give Mississippi State a 1-0 lead.

Jared Dickey wasted no time to answer in the bottom frame.

Bulldogs pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje walked back-to-back batters and Dickey paid it off with a three-run home run off the batter's eye in center field to put the Vols up 3-1. Two outs later, Christian Scott mashed another three-run shot over the wall in left to extend the lead to 6-1.

With two down again in the second, Mississippi State opted to intentionally walk Blake Burke but it only sat the stage for Moore to notch the third three-run homer of the afternoon and give Tennessee a commanding 9-1 advantage.

A Maui Ahuna RBI single in the third and Moore's second home run put the Vols up 11-1 in the fourth. Tennessee was on cruise control the rest of the way.

Tennessee will complete its nine-game homestand against Wofford in the midweek on Tuesday before playing Georgia in a three-game series at Foley Field in Athens next weekend.