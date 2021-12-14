Vols dominate on both ends
A 44 point win over USC Upstate in mid-December isn’t the kind of thing you want to throw a parade over. However, the 96-52 win in the Vols’ last cupcake before things get real showed a team that’s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news