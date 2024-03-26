Vols dominate, run-rule Tennessee Tech in midweek tilt
Tennessee baseball cleared a hurdle Tuesday.
After losing two-straight to Tennessee Tech in midweek games in the previous two seasons, the No. 5 Vols exacted a little revenge to stay unbeaten in midweek tilts, blanking the Golden Eagles, 11-1 behind a strong outing from Tennessee's bullpen and an explosive fifth inning at the plate.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
A new-look lineup, changed because of the absence of third baseman Billy Amick who is expected to miss multiple games with an appendix issue, took some time to get going but ended up combining for 14 hits.
Blake Burke and Reese Chapman each accounted for home runs while Hunter Ensley and Charlie Taylor each added RBIs.
Defensively, freshman shortstop Ariel Antigua impressed in his starting debut, assisting on nine stops to tie the program record and Tennessee pitchers allowed just three hits and one run.
Right-handed reliever Derek Schaefer (2-0) earned the win, tossing two strikeouts and holding Tennessee Tech hitless in 1.0 inning of work.
STARTING LINEUPS
TENNESSEE
1. Robin Villeneuve (R) - LF
2. Blake Burke (L) - 1B
3. Christian Moore (R) - 2B
4. Kavares Tears (L) - DH
5. Hunter Ensley (R) - CF
6. Dean Curley (R) - 3B
7. Reese Chapman (L) - RF
8. Ariel Antigua (R) - SS
9. Charlie Taylor (R) - C
LHP Dylan Loy
TENNESSEE TECH
1. Austin Turner (L) - LF
2. Troy Baunsgard (R) - 2B
3. Hayden Gilliand (L) - C
4. Nicho Jordan (L) - CF
5. Tanner Shiver (R) - SS
6. Preston Ford (R) - 1B
7. Mack Whitcomb (R) - DH
8. Eddie Garza (R) - 3B
9. Theo Bryant IV (R) - RF
RHP Matt Gelmore
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tennessee took an early lead in the bottom half of the first after Christian Moore grounded into a double play that allowed Robin Villeneuve to score.
A double play in the third was more costly. After the Vols loaded the bases with a Vileneuve single and back-to-back walks from Moore and Burke, Tech turned two after Tears grounded to second to end the inning empty-handed.
Tennessee (22-5) put itself in a similar situation in fourth after Chapman laid down towards third and loaded the bases for the second-straight inning. Taylor paid off one runner, grounding into a fielder's choice that scored Curley to extend the Vols' lead to 2-0.
Taylor was caught trying to steal second for the third out, but it gave Chapman enough time to cross home from third to go up 3-0.
The Vols' bullpen continued to shut down the Golden Eagles, allowing just one hit through the first five innings and setting up Burke to add some more separation in the fifth, mashing a two-run home run--the 39th of his career, pulling him within one of the program career record--to open up a 5-0 lead.
Burke's hit proved contagious. Tears followed it up with a double to center and Ensley hit another down the line in left to stretch the lead to 6-0 in the frame. Chapman blew it open and got Tennessee within one run of the run-rule with a three-run shot that covered 416 feet and swelled the lead to 9-0.
Tennessee Tech (13-12) scored one in the sixth but Chapman doubled to right to scored two more to end the game in seven.
PLAYS OF THE GAME
1. Blake Burke opens up lead with two-run home run.
2. Reese Chapman mashes three-run shot.
3. Ariel Antigua makes stop, throws out runner in first start
WHAT THEY SAID
UP NEXT
Tennessee ends its eight-game homestand with a three-game SEC series against Georgia this weekend.
The Bulldogs are 21-4 overall and got back to .500 in conference play after following up a sweep at Kentucky with a sweep of a ranked Alabama team last week.
The Bulldogs' lineup features right-fielder Charlie Condon leads the league in home runs with 25 through 25 games and slugging percentage at .800.
Game 1 of the series is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @TylerIvens, @RealTBannerman, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––