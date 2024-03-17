In his first appearance since Feb. 23 against Albany, right-handed pitcher A.J. Russell allowed two hits and run while striking out two in 2.0 innings. Nate Snead (4-1) took the loss after giving up eight hits and four runs in 5.1 innings.

Billy Amick led Tennessee (18-3, 1-2 SEC) with three hits in five at-bats while Dreiling accounted for four RBI. Vols' batter totaled 10 hits, but couldn't take advantage with the bases-loaded and the go-ahead run at first in the top of the ninth.

Instead, the fifth-ranked Vols gave up a three-run lead as the No. 12 Crimson Tide combined for six runs over the last five innings to hand them a 7-6 SEC-opening series loss at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa on Sunday.

With one swing of the bat, Dylan Dreiling seemingly had Tennessee in position to commanding series-clinching win over Alabama .

For the third-straight game, Alabama (17-3, 2-1) scratched a run across in the bottom of the first inning, taking a 1-0 lead on an Ian Petrutz RBI single to left-center.

After stranding runners in the first and second, Cal Stark drew a lead-off walk in the third and Moore followed it up with a single to right to get a pair of runners on with no outs. Alabama went to the bullpen, replacing banks with left-hander Kade Snell, but he walked Burke to load the bases for Amick.

Snell was able to get two outs but Dreiling paid off the runners with a bases-clearing double to left-center that put Tennessee in front, 3-1.

The Crimson Tide got two back in the following frame, though. Petrutz recorded his second RBI with a single through the right side and Sleight flied out to score McCants and cut the Vols' lead to 4-3 through three.

Will Hodo led off the fourth with a solo home run to even the score at 4-4, but right-handed reliever Nate Snead was able to limit the damage there.

Burke singled to right and Amick followed with a double down the left field line to get two runners in scoring position with one out in the seventh. Tears' ground out scored Burke to push Tennessee back in front at 5-4.

Though Snead was able to hold off Alabama in his five innings of work, Crimson Tide hitters got to him in the eighth, starting with a hit-by-pitch and a Justin Lebron single to set up Gage Miller's three-run, go-ahead home run for a 7-5 advantage late.

With Tennessee down to its last leg in the ninth, Cannon Peebles pinch-hit for Stark and led off with a single to left and Burke reached on an error to get a pair of runners on with one out.

Amick loaded the bases with a single and represented the go-ahead run at first before Alabama called on right-handed pitcher Aidan Moza out of the bullpen to try and close the door on a Vols rally.

Moza gave up a bases-loaded walk that got Tennessee within a run, but two strike outs ended the threat for good.



