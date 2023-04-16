For Tennessee, a forgettable weekend in Fayetteville is over and the prospect of a midseason revival from the Vols is starting to look not too far behind.

Sixteenth-ranked Tennessee dropped its third-straight game to No. 5 Arkansas on Sunday, falling 7-2 and marking the Vols' second SEC sweeping loss this season.

After Tennessee jumped out first in the previous two games, Arkansas flipped the script with three runs in the first inning off of starting pitcher Drew Beam. The Razorbacks plated three more runs in the second off of Brady Slavens' three-RBI triple to go up 6-0.

Tennessee (23-13, 5-10 SEC) loaded the bases in the fourth and Dickey delivered with a two-RBI single to put the Vols on the board.

Kavares Tears singled to center to lead off the sixth, but Hunter Ensley grounded into a double play and Jake Kendro struck out following a Christian Scott single to leave Tennessee emptyhanded with runners on.

Tavian Josenberger, building on an impressive series, homered to right in the bottom half to swell Arkansas' lead to 7-2.

Down to their last three outs, Tennessee threatened in the ninth with back-to-back hits from Ensley and Scott to get into scoring position, but as was the story of the series, Arkansas (29-7, 11-4) managed to close the door with a strikeout out, pop up and ground out.

Beam (4-2) took just his second loss of the season after striking out two and giving up four hits and six runs in 1.2 innings. Chase Burns, who was moved in the rotation from his usual Saturday starting role lasted 5.2 innings with five strikeouts and three hits and a run allowed as a reliever.

Arkansas reliever Dylan Carter (6-0) earned the win despite Tennessee getting six hits on him over the course of 4.2 innings.

At the plate, the Vols totaled seven hits, with Tears and Scott getting two each. Dickey finished 1-for-5 with two RBIs to conclude a productive weekend.

Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech on Tuesday before a three-game series against No. 4 Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium next weekend.