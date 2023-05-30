With the NCAA Tournament set to begin this week, rankings may be a moot point now.

Regardless, Tennessee dropped eight spots from No. 13 to No. 21 in the D1Baseball Top 25 on Tuesday after falling to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament in Hoover a week ago.

The Vols (38-19) haven't played a game since and will have been off for 10 days when they take the field again.

Tennessee was selected as the 2-seed in the Clemson Regional along with hosting a national 4-seed Clemson, 3-seed Charlotte and 4-seed Lipscomb.

The Vols will play Charlotte (34-26) on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The double-elimination regional will last throughout the weekend with a game on Monday to decide a super regional spot if necessary.

The winner of the regional will play the winner of the Auburn Regional next week.

Coming off of back-to-back regional hosts, this will be the first time since 2019 that Tennessee has had to play regional games away from Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

After struggling through the first two months of the season, Tennessee rattled off 15 wins in its last 19 games of the regular season and even worked its way into possibly hosting in the postseason.

The Vols, who went 33-5 at home, finished with a 4-12 record on the road, which likely played a factor in their seeding.