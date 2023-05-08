Vols drop in D1Baseball Top 25 after series loss at Georgia
After having its nine-game win streak snapped and dropping two of three games at Georgia over the weekend, Tennessee is down in the latest D1Baseball Top 25.
The Vols (32-16, 12-12 SEC) fell five spots from No. 18 to No. 23 on Monday.
Tennessee won Game 1, 12-3 but lost the next two, including a 9-4 defeat in the rubber match on Sunday at Foley Field in Athens.
The Vols are 2-10 in conference road series this season.
Tennessee hosts Austin Peay on Tuesday before a top 25 tilt against No. 17 Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.
The Wildcats (33-13, 14-10) re-entered the rankings after sweeping South Carolina.
First pitch between Tennessee and Austin Peay is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.
