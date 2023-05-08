News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-08 07:30:11 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Vols drop in D1Baseball Top 25 after series loss at Georgia

Tennessee fell to 2-10 in SEC road series after its 9-4 loss at Georgia on Sunday.
Tennessee fell to 2-10 in SEC road series after its 9-4 loss at Georgia on Sunday. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News-Sentinel)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Football Beat Reporter
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He covered the Vols for The Daily Times before joining Rivals in 2022. He is a 2020 alum of the UT College of Journalism and Electronic Media.

After having its nine-game win streak snapped and dropping two of three games at Georgia over the weekend, Tennessee is down in the latest D1Baseball Top 25.

The Vols (32-16, 12-12 SEC) fell five spots from No. 18 to No. 23 on Monday.

Tennessee won Game 1, 12-3 but lost the next two, including a 9-4 defeat in the rubber match on Sunday at Foley Field in Athens.

The Vols are 2-10 in conference road series this season.

Tennessee hosts Austin Peay on Tuesday before a top 25 tilt against No. 17 Kentucky at Lindsey Nelson Stadium this weekend.

The Wildcats (33-13, 14-10) re-entered the rankings after sweeping South Carolina.

First pitch between Tennessee and Austin Peay is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}