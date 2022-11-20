News More News
Vols drop to No. 9 in AP Top 25 after South Carolina loss

Tennessee fell in the AP Top 25 poll after Saturday's lopsided loss to the Gamecocks.
Tennessee unquestionably played its worst game on Saturday night in Columbia – and it cost the Vols.

Behind an impressive showing by South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler, and an abysmal defensive performance from the Tennessee secondary, the Gamecocks blasted the Vols, 63-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The loss dropped Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) out of College Football Playoff contention as Tuesday night’s rankings will reflect, but it also knocked them down some notches in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday.

Tennessee fell from No. 5 to No. 9 in the poll and also descended six spots to No. 11 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll.

The Vols are now the fourth SEC team inside the top 10. Georgia held firm at No. 1 while LSU and Alabama both stayed at No. 6 and No. 8, respectively.

Tennessee will look to respond in their regular season finale against Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

