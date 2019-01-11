There’s a long way to go until March, but with the SEC heading into its second weekend of league play it’s not really stretching things to say that third-ranked Tennessee (13-1, 2-0) looks like the class of the conference. And it doesn’t really look close.

Only Tennessee, South Carolina and Ole Miss made through the first two games of league play unscathed, while Auburn and Kentucky — viewed as the Vols' biggest competitors — both dropped games as road favorites to Ole Miss and Alabama respectively. (LSU is 1-0 but didn’t play last Saturday.)

Tennessee looked dominant in its first two conference contests, just demolishing Georgia at home 96-50 and then handling Missouri easily on the road 87-63.

The Missouri win should probably frighten the rest of the league more than the 46-point destruction of Georgia simply because of the way the Vols got there: Winning decisively on the road without either Grant Williams or Admiral Scofield bringing their ‘A’ game.

Williams battled foul trouble in Columbia and finished with just four points on 1-of-8 shooting. Schofield eventually got things going in the second half to finish with 16 points, but the senior had only three in the first half (Williams had zero), and the Vols still managed to build an 11 point halftime lead.

“It’s a good thing. Our guys know that we won a game without Grant Williams (playing well). I don’t know, since we’ve been here, if we’ve had a game where those two guys have played as poorly in one half as they played against Missouri. But they had teammates that were able to pick it up and go with it. That’s something we’re all excited about,” Barnes said of Tuesday’s win over the Tigers.

The numbers that really stood out in Tennessee’s win were Jordan Bowden’s second straight 20 point performance, Kyle Alexander’s 14 points and 17 boards and Jordan Bone’s 15 points and five assists.

Yet Barnes didn’t cite any of those as being what he saw as being the biggest key to Tennessee pummeling Missouri despite Williams failing to hit double figures for the first time all season.

Nope, the head coach instead pointed at the job Lamonte Turner did off the bench in his second game back. Turner scored only six points (though both were timely three pointers), but Barnes pointed to the defensive job he did in slowing Missouri’s penetration as what turned the momentum in the first half.

“I don’t think we would have survived it as much without Lamonte. He’s a big part of what we do. His defense was good (on Tuesday). When the game really changed was when we finally got control of the basketball,” Barnes said of Turner’s impact.

“Once we were able to start containing the ball it got better. I thought Lamonte did a good job with that as the game went on. That group out there, with the three guards (Bone, Bowden and Turner) and Derek and Fulky or Kyle, they were playing with the kind of confidence you want to see them play with. It’s something that we should certainly feel good about but we’ve got to continue to do it when we need it.”

Barnes also left Tuesday’s contest feeling good about the way his squad responded to Missouri’s physical brand of basketball.

Tennessee fans familiar with Cuonzo Martin’s coaching style weren’t surprised to see the hard-nosed approach his team brought to the game. Early on it appeared to affect the Vols when Missouri took a quick nine-point lead, but Tennessee adjusted.

Going forward, Barnes felt like his squad will benefit from having to push back against a team that employed that brand of basketball.

“I don’t think there was any question that Missouri made a conscious effort that they were going to be physical inside to try and take away what we could get inside, wall up and just be strong. I think you have to compliment them on what they did,” Barnes said.

“Honestly we looked at each other on the bench at times and said ‘this is good for us,’ because we hadn’t had anybody hit us like that and we did not respond particularly well. But again, you have to give them credit because they brought it to us. But we did settle down and once we got settled down it was a good sign, it showed that we’re an older team.”