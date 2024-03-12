Starting left-handed pitcher Zander Sechrist got off to a strong start, tossing just three strikeouts and allowing just one hit in 3.1 innings of work. Reliever Chris Stamos (3-0) earned the win.

It marked Tennessee's fourth grand slam in the last seven days.

At the plate, four different Vols (17-1) mashed home runs, including Christian Moore , Kavares Tears , Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley . Cal Stark highlighted the hitting clinic with a grand slam in the sixth inning.

The fifth-ranked Vols benefited from multiple home runs and strong pitching to run-rule the Colonels, 17-2 in seven innings to bookend a 15-game homestand at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Eastern Kentucky (2-15) starting pitcher Bradley Stewart dug himself an early hole, walking one and hitting another to put two on for Tears in the bottom half of the first.

Tears took advantage, singling through the left side to score Dalton Bargo from second and put Tennessee up 1-0 early, though Dean Curley was unable to capitalize with the bases loaded in the next at-bat, ending the inning.

Ensley added another run in the second, sending Colonels' right-handed reliever Josiah Erd's 3-1 pitch off of the scoreboard in right for a solo home run that opened up a 2-0 lead for the Vols.

After Sechrist sent Eastern Kentucky down in order the second time in three frames, Billy Amick led off the third with a double to left. Amick scored after Colonels catcher Boone Shevey airmailed a throw into center trying to throw Tears out at second and Dreiling brought in two more run with a homer to right to stretch Tennessee's advantage to 5-0.

The Vols work in the inning wasn't done, either. Ensley plated a run on a ground-out RBI and a Brago single to right-center put Tennessee ahead 7-0 before Eastern Kentucky was able to stop the bleeding.

Tears continued the hit parade at the plate in the fourth, leading the home half with a home run to right, sparking a six-run inning that included RBIs from Curley, Cannon Peebles and Ensley to reach the the run-rule threshold at 11-0.

Moore mashed Tennessee's fourth home run of the game with a two-run shot to right-center to push its lead to 13-0.

Eastern Kentucky got on the board in the fifth off of D.J. Sullivan RBI single and a passed ball to cut its deficit to 13-2, but left-hander Kirby Connell, fresh from the bullpen, limited the damage there.

Stark ensured that the Colonels would not be able to avoid the run rule with a grand slam in the sixth.