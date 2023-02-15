Tennessee may be the most mystifying team in college basketball.

Short-handed with two key starters out and coming off of losses in three of their last four games, the Vols began its toughest stretch of conference play against an Alabama team has been playing at its best in the month of February.

Tennessee needed a win at the very least for morale after back-to-back defeats at the buzzer, but the Crimson Tide, perfect in the SEC and No. 1 in the AP poll this week posed its biggest challenge to date.

The No. 10 Vols relegated the last two weeks to the rearview.

Guards Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi scored 15 points each while Jonas Aidoo, starting in place of Josiah-Jordan James for the second-straight game, finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double as Tennessee beat Alabama, 68-59 at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday.

Defensively, Tennessee (20-6, 9-4 SEC) the Crimson Tide's top scorer in forward Brandon Miller below his season average of 18.8 points to 15.

Zeigler opened the scoring with a three on Tennessee's second offensive possession, then Vescovi added another in response to a Noah Clowney 3-pointer.

Tennessee led for much of the first 20 minutes. An 8-3 run was highlighted by an Oliver Nkamhoua one-handed dunk that electrified a sold-out home crowd and another 7-0 run kick-started by Zeigler's third 3-pointer swell the Vols' lead to 26-18.

As good as Tennessee played in the half, the Crimson Tide managed to close the gap after the Vols went scoreless from the field for more than a four minute stretch, which allowed Alabama to even the score 29-29 at the intermission.

Zeigler and Olivier Nkamhoua hooked up for an alley-oop to open the second half, then Aidoo's layup and a Vescovi three put Tennessee up 36-31 in the first three minutes of the period.

The Vols put together a 9-3 scoring stretch through the midway point of the half to go ahead 51-43, but a pair of Bradley free throws provided a brief answer for Alabama (22-4, 12-1).

Plavsic scored on back-to-back possessions to give Tennessee its biggest lead at that point, 56-47 and despite Alabama being able to get that deficit down to four with less than four minutes left, the Vols held them off.

Zeigler drove into the teeth of the Crimson Tide defense and put up a shot that rolled in and stretched the advantage to eight. From there, Tennessee closed it out at the charity stripe, outscoring Alabama 6-2 in the final 51 seconds.

Tennessee will look to even its regular season series with Kentucky on Saturday at Rupp Arena. Tipoff in Lexington is slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.