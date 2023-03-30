Jordan Thompson drove in three runs in the eighth inning to give LSU a three-run lead and the No. 1 Tigers downed No. 10 Tennessee, 5-2 in the first of a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Thursday.

The Vols (20-7, 3-4 SEC) went back-and-forth with LSU as the highly anticipated pitching matchup between Paul Skenes and Chase Dollander was as advertised.

Skenes tossed 12 strikeouts in 7.0 innings of work while Dollander helped Tennessee escape a number of jams, but a two-run home run for LSU (23-3, 5-2) in the fifth and an error from reliever Seth Halvorsen (L, 2-2) plagued the Vols down the stretch.

As was the case at Missouri and last week against Texas A&M, Dollander continued to get into early trouble, giving up a double to left-center field and a walk against the first two batters he faced, but got out of the inning unscathed, stranding both runners with three-straight fly outs.

After settling in and holding LSU hitless in the second, Dollander found himself in a similar situation in the third, allowing back-to-back walks with no outs but Tre' Morgan grounded into a double play at second and Kyle Crews flew out to shallow left to keep the Tigers scoreless.

Meanwhile, Skenes wasn't giving Tennessee much of a chance offensively, giving up just one hit through four innings and striking out six in that span, but he found himself in his own jam in the fifth as Jared Dickey and Hunter Ensley led off with singles.

A sac-fly from Dylan Drieling posted runners on the corners for the Vols with just one out and setting up Christian Scott to break the stalemate with a single up the middle that scored Dickey from third and put the Vols up 1-0.

Skenes limited the damage there with his seventh strikeout and LSU took advantage at the plate.

Thompson recorded just the second hit on Dollander with a double to lead off the fifth, then Gavin Dugas homered to left two at-bats later to give the Tigers the lead at 2-1.

Following Dylan Crews' two-out single, Dollander was pulled and Halvorsen managed to keep the deficit to one run.

Despite two-straight innings with runs, the two teams settled back into a pitchers duel between Skenes and Halvorsen. Skenes exited after the seventh, but Tennessee got to reliever Nate Ackenhausen quickly.

Maui Ahuna's first hit was a one-out single, then a passed back and wild pitch from Ackenhausen moved Ahuna to third, forcing the Tigers into another pitching change.

Garrett Edwards' first pitch to Christian Moore turned into an RBI single to center that scored the tying run in Ahuna.

Halvorsen helped Tennessee to two quick outs in the eighth, but his fielding error allowed Cade Beloso to reach first and was followed by an infield single from Paxton Kling and a hit-by-pitch to load the bases.

That error loomed even larger when Thompson cleared the bases with a three RBI double to put LSU in front, 5-2 and put a blemish on an otherwise impressive outing from Halvorsen.

Down to its last three outs, Tennessee put runners on the corners after Hunter Ensley reached on an error and Drieling singled through the right side, but Scott flied out to deep center to hand LSU Game 1.

Tennessee will look to even the series in Game 2 at 7 p.m. ET on Friday (SEC Network). Right-hander Chase Burns (4-2) is the projected starting pitcher for the Vols.