Tennessee senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua will play his final season of college basketball elsewhere.

Nkamhoua entered the transfer portal Thursday, a UT spokesperson confirmed to VolReport.

Nkamhoua had a bounce back season after missing most of last season with injury, starting all 36 games this season.

He averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and turned in stellar performances in Tennessee’s wins over Texas and Duke this past season.

The 6-foot-9 Nkamhoua scored 27 points with 23 coming in the second half of the Vols’ NCAA Tournament Second Round 65-52 victory over Duke on March 18.

That win clinched Tennessee’s first Sweet 16 berth since 2019.

Nkamhoua was one of four Vols seniors that have the option to return for another season of eligibility. Tennessee is still awaiting the decisions of Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Uros Plavsic.