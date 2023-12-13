Vols' full 2024 SEC slate released
Tennessee's 2024 football schedule is now official.
After months of anticipation, the SEC released its full slate for next season, which will include new additions Texas and Oklahoma to bring the league to 16 teams. There will be no divisions for the first time since 1991.
The schedule was revealed in primetime on ESPN and SEC Network on Wednesday as the network prepares to take over conference games exclusively beginning next season.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
A number of games were previously reported on last month including match ups vs. Oklahoma and Alabama. Tennessee will face the Sooners in their SEC debut on Sept. 21 at Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, pitting head coach Josh Heupel against his alma mater where he won a national championship as a quarterback in 2000.
It was revealed during Monday Night Football this week that Tennessee would host Florida on Oct. 12, beginning a four-game home stretch that includes the Crimson Tide on Oct. 19 the following week.
THE VOLREPORT SHOW: Football deals with portal, basketball heats up
The Vols play at Arkansas for the first time since 2020 to start the month of October on Oct. 5 at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Tennessee continues its home stand against Kentucky on Nov. 2 before wrapping it up vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 16. It will mark the Vols' first game against the Bulldogs since 2019.
Tennessee plays at Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Nov. 16 and bookend its SEC schedule at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
The Vols will get two byes weeks in the new format, the first on Sept. 28 and the second on Oct. 26.
Tennessee will open its season against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 and the rest of its non-conference features a neutral-site clash with NC State in the Duke's Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 7.
The Vols play Kent State on Sept. 14 and UTEP on Homecoming on Nov. 23.
Full schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|
Aug. 31
|
Chattanooga
|
Knoxville
|
Sept. 7
|
NC State
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Sept. 14
|
Kent State
|
Knoxville
|
Sept. 21
|
Oklahoma
|
Norman, OK
|
Sept. 28
|
BYE
|
BYE
|
Oct. 5
|
Arkansas
|
Fayetteville, AR
|
Oct. 12
|
Florida
|
Knoxville
|
Oct. 19
|
Alabama
|
Knoxville
|
Oct. 26
|
BYE
|
BYE
|
Nov. 2
|
Kentucky
|
Knoxville
|
Nov. 9
|
Mississippi State
|
Knoxville
|
Nov. 16
|
Georgia
|
Athens, GA
|
Nov. 23
|
UTEP
|
Knoxville
|
Nov. 30
|
Vanderbilt
|
Nashville
How Vols' upcoming SEC opponents fared in 2023
Tennessee's schedule will include several teams coming off of impressive 2023 seasons.
Alabama edged out Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, snapping the Bulldogs' 29-game win streak and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff for the eighth time in the last 10 years.
The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (11-1) will play No. 1 Michigan in the semifinals at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.
Georgia finished the regular season unbeaten and seemed primed for a third-straight national championship before losing to Alabama. The No. 6 Bulldogs (11-1) will face No. 5 Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: How Vols' 2024 Power Five opponents have fared in the transfer portal
Oklahoma had a strong finish in its final season in the Big 12. The Sooners finished the regular season 10-2 with a thrilling 34-30 win over Texas in October and will play Arizona in the Alamo Bowl.
Kentucky struggled after a 5-0 start, winning just two of its last seven games but a top 15 Louisville team in its regular season finale to get to 7-5 and earn a Gator Bowl bid against Clemson and a chance to win eight or more games for the fourth time under head coach Mark Stoops.
Four conference teams will be coming off of losing seasons with Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt missing out on the postseason.
The Gators went 5-7 in head coach Billy Napier's second season, which adds pressure for year 3 as Florida tries to avoid its fourth-straight losing campaign.
Sam Pittman managed to stay on with the Razorbacks as their head coach for a fifth season despite going 4-8. The Bulldogs fired head coach Zach Arnett amid a 5-7 finish and hired Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby to replace him.
Despite some late-season momentum last season, the Commodores failed to build on it this past season, finishing winless in league play and 2-10 overall in Clark Lea's third season at the helm.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––