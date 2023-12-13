Tennessee's 2024 football schedule is now official.

After months of anticipation, the SEC released its full slate for next season, which will include new additions Texas and Oklahoma to bring the league to 16 teams. There will be no divisions for the first time since 1991.

The schedule was revealed in primetime on ESPN and SEC Network on Wednesday as the network prepares to take over conference games exclusively beginning next season.

A number of games were previously reported on last month including match ups vs. Oklahoma and Alabama. Tennessee will face the Sooners in their SEC debut on Sept. 21 at Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, pitting head coach Josh Heupel against his alma mater where he won a national championship as a quarterback in 2000.

It was revealed during Monday Night Football this week that Tennessee would host Florida on Oct. 12, beginning a four-game home stretch that includes the Crimson Tide on Oct. 19 the following week.

The Vols play at Arkansas for the first time since 2020 to start the month of October on Oct. 5 at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Tennessee continues its home stand against Kentucky on Nov. 2 before wrapping it up vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 16. It will mark the Vols' first game against the Bulldogs since 2019.

Tennessee plays at Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Nov. 16 and bookend its SEC schedule at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

The Vols will get two byes weeks in the new format, the first on Sept. 28 and the second on Oct. 26.

Tennessee will open its season against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 and the rest of its non-conference features a neutral-site clash with NC State in the Duke's Mayo Kickoff Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sept. 7.

The Vols play Kent State on Sept. 14 and UTEP on Homecoming on Nov. 23.