COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the final five minutes of Tennessee’s 77-70 win over Colgate, the Vols made 4 of their final 5 shots and all four makes were assisted.

In the other 35 minutes, the Vols had just nine assists on 26 shots made.

Point being, Colgate’s zone caused the Vols plenty of offensive issues.

The question is why?

“I just think we held the ball more than anything,” senior Admiral Schofield said. “I don’t think it was tough to get it inside or anything like that. We just held the ball a lot and we weren’t moving a lot. That’s what made it look stagnant.”

Junior Grant Willams, who only had six field goal attempts in the game and only two in the first half, said there was nothing unique about the 2-3 zone that Colgate played. Williams said the Raiders simply dared everyone on the perimeter to shoot the ball.

“It was a normal zone. It was something that we normally break down and get the ball in the middle. They did a good job sinking in and make it so that you want to take that shot. When a team is plays that deep they are kind of disrespecting you because you are wide open. Our guards are going to make those shots. We just can’t fall in love with them.”

Tennessee did fall in love with 3-pointers, shooting 26 of them.

Today, Iowa wants to do the same thing. The Hawkeyes will play a multiple zones, including an extended 1-2-2 zone. It worked well for the Hawkeyes on Friday in their 79-72 upset of Cincinnati. The Bearcats were just 6-of-27 from beyond the 3-point line. In fact, 42 percent of Cincy’s shots were 3-point shots.

Williams expects the Hawkeyes to have the same approach on Sunday. The reigning SEC Player of the Year, who only had nine points in 33 minutes of play Friday, said the Colgate zone was a good test to prepare for Sunday’s match up for a trip to the Sweet Sixteen.

“Their goal was to keep the ball out of the paint and get us to settle for jump shots,” Williams said of Colgate.

“We played into that for a while. We did a good job of driving and attacking getting it inside. It’s going to be similar to what Iowa is going to try and do. They are going to play their zone defense whether it’s a 2-3 or a 3-2 with those big guys in there and hope we settle for shoot jump shots. It was a good test to play against a their (Colgate) zone to play Iowa coming up.”

Schofield agrees, “It’s always great to get a good look at what you could see the next game. They are taller, a little bit longer, bigger and probably more athletic. We just have to be ready to go out and compete.”

Junior Jordan Bone had 16 points but just three assists and two turnovers in Friday’s win. Bone only got to the free throw line twice and that was when he was intentionally fouled late in the game. In fact, four of the Vols’ 11 free throws came in the last 30 seconds of the game.

Bone said the offense got better as the forced it inside in the second half, but admittedly he’s no fan of zone defenses.

“Honestly, me personally, I don’t like playing against a zone,” Bone said. “It clogs up the middle and that’s where we play to our strengths — the middle of the court. It kind of prevents me from getting my spots. I know they understood that going into the game. It was very effective the beginning of the game, but we kind of started breaking it down and force the ball into the paint to make those guys collapse.

“Absolutely, this game definitely prepared us for Iowa. We don’t know exactly what they are going to do defensively yet but being in a tough game definitely prepared us. We are going to be ready to fight against Iowa on Sunday.”

A fight that on the offensive end should feature less than 26 attempted threes and more than six field goal attempts for Williams.