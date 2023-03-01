On Wednesday, the program confirmed that Zeigler suffered an ACL tear and will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

The Tennessee sophomore guard fell on the court, grabbing his left knee less than three minutes into the first half of the Vols’ game against Arkansas Tuesday night and did not return after being helped off the floor by trainers.

The absence of Zeigler going forward is a massive blow to Tennessee (22-8, 11-6 SEC) which wraps up its regular season slate at Auburn on Saturday before the SEC Tournament in Nashville next week.

A Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalist, Zeigler was often a catalyst for the Vols on both ends of the floor.

He was second on the team in scoring behind guard Santiago Vescovi, averaging 10.7 points per game. Zeigler was also among the conference’s assist leaders, averaging 5.4 per game.



Following Ziegler’s exit, Tennessee turned to Vescovi Josiah-Jordan James and Jahmai Mashack for point guard duties in its 75-57 win over Arkansas.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said following the game that the Vols would play by “committee” at the position in upcoming games.