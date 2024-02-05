Tennessee followed up a rare home loss to South Carolina with one of its most complete offensive performances of the season in a critical road win at Kentucky four days later.

The Vols, who are now 16-5 overall and 6-2 in SEC play, fell a single spot to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday after splitting games last week. They also dropped one spot to No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Tennessee, which has now been featured in the AP poll for 52-straight weeks, was again the highest ranked conference team, followed by No. 12 Auburn, No. 15 South Carolina, No. 16 Alabama and No. 17 Kentucky.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

After winning four-straight conference games behind guard Dalton Knecht's nightly offensive showcase, Tennessee looked uncharacteristic against South Carolina last Tuesday night in Knoxville.

Despite another 30-plus outing from Knecht, three starters scored well below their season averages while the team missed 10 shots at the rim and struggled at the free throw line in a 63-59 defeat at the hands of a surging South Carolina team.

The loss dropped Tennessee to third place in the league standings, making their road tilt with top-10 Kentucky at Rupp Arena late Saturday night loom even larger. The Vols responded resoundingly, never trailing in a 103-92 win that provided the blueprint for offensive success outside of Knecht, who finished with 16 points.

Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James tallying 26 points each while Santiago Vescovi and Jonas Adioo posted 11 points apiece. Tennessee shot 48.6% from the field and another 40% from three-point range.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: What Tennessee accomplished in latest Rupp Arena triumph

As Tennessee stretches its schedule into February, the Vols are still in third place in the SEC regular season title race but have face a manageable slate over the next two weeks with five-straight games against currently unranked teams.

Tennessee plays LSU at home on Wednesday before going on the road in back-to-back games against NCAA Tournament bubble team Texas A&M on Saturday and struggling Arkansas on Feb. 14. The Vols return home to face Vanderbilt for the second time on Feb. 17 and play at Missouri on Feb. 20.

The back-half of Tennessee's schedule is more daunting and includes consecutive ranked match ups with Auburn, Alabama, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Tip-off between Tennessee and LSU at Food City Center is set for 7 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The Tigers (12-9, 4-4) are coming off a 95-74 win over Arkansas last Saturday.