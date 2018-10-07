Volquest.com

Vols in the NFL report
The NFL season is in full swing. How did the former Vols fare in week five of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.
Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett was inactive
Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive
Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – Coleman had 3 tackles and a pass deflection in the Seahawks 33-31 loss to the Rams
Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 9 punts for an average of 50.2 yards a punt in the Browns 12-9 overitme win over the Ravens
Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt had 2 punts for an average of 58 yards a punt in the Chiefs 30-14 win over the Jaguars
Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell 12-9 in overtime to the Browns
Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom had 2 catches for 9 yards in the Bills 13-12 win over the Titans
Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 3 punts for an average of 53.3 yards a punt in the Texans 19-16 overtime win over the Cowboys
Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs had one rush for -3 yards in the Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons
Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis has been placed on injured reserve
Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Falcons 41-17
Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat he Cowboys 19-16 in overtime.
Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Two tackles including one for loss in the Panthers 33-31 win over the Giants
Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – Hunter didn't have a catch in the Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons
Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson had one tackle in the Jaguars 30-14 loss to the Chiefs
Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins fell to the Bengals 27-17
A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn't have a tackle in the Broncos 34-16 loss to the Jets
Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play the Redskins Monday night
John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly was inactive
Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone didn't have a catch in the Bengals 27-17 win over the Dolphins
Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers had one tackle in he Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons
Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive
Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palady had 3 punts for an average of 51 yards a punt in the Panthers 33-31 win over the Giants
Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – Patterson had 2 catches for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots 38-24 win over the Colts
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles in the Lions 31-23 win over the Packers
Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – Stocker didn't have a catch in the Titans 13-12 loss to the Bills.
Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 5 tackles in the Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons
Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams is on the injured reserve list with a hip injury