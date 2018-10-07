Volquest.com

The NFL season is in full swing. How did the former Vols fare in week five of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.



Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Barnett was inactive

Eric Berry, db, Kansas City Chiefs – Berry was inactive

Justin Coleman, db, Seattle Seahawks – Coleman had 3 tackles and a pass deflection in the Seahawks 33-31 loss to the Rams

Britton Colquitt, p, Cleveland Browns – Colquitt had 9 punts for an average of 50.2 yards a punt in the Browns 12-9 overitme win over the Ravens

Dustin Colquitt, p, Kansas City Chiefs – Colquitt had 2 punts for an average of 58 yards a punt in the Chiefs 30-14 win over the Jaguars

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens fell 12-9 in overtime to the Browns

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom had 2 catches for 9 yards in the Bills 13-12 win over the Titans

Trevor Daniel, p, Houston Texans – Daniel had 3 punts for an average of 53.3 yards a punt in the Texans 19-16 overtime win over the Cowboys

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs had one rush for -3 yards in the Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons

Alex Elllis, te, Kansas City Chiefs – Ellis has been placed on injured reserve

Ramon Foster, ol, Pittsburgh Steelers – The Steelers beat the Falcons 41-17

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans beat he Cowboys 19-16 in overtime.

Rashaan Gaulden, db, Carolina Panthers – Two tackles including one for loss in the Panthers 33-31 win over the Giants

Justin Hunter, wr, Pittsburgh Steelers – Hunter didn't have a catch in the Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons

Malik Jackson, dl, Jacksonville Jaguars – Jackson had one tackle in the Jaguars 30-14 loss to the Chiefs

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Miami Dolphins – The Dolphins fell to the Bengals 27-17

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Johnson didn't have a tackle in the Broncos 34-16 loss to the Jets

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play the Redskins Monday night

John Kelly, rb, Los Angeles Rams – Kelly was inactive

Josh Malone, wr, Cincinnati Bengals – Malone didn't have a catch in the Bengals 27-17 win over the Dolphins

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers had one tackle in he Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Kansas City Chiefs – McKenzie was inactive

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palady had 3 punts for an average of 51 yards a punt in the Panthers 33-31 win over the Giants

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, New England Patriots – Patterson had 2 catches for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots 38-24 win over the Colts

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin had 2 tackles in the Lions 31-23 win over the Packers

Luke Stocker, te, Tennessee Titans – Stocker didn't have a catch in the Titans 13-12 loss to the Bills.

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – Sutton had 5 tackles in the Steelers 41-17 win over the Falcons

Jordan Williams, dl, New York Giants – Williams is on the injured reserve list with a hip injury