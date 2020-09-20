VolQuest - Vols in the NFL week 2

How did the former Vols fare in the second week of play? Get the details in our VFL in the NFL report.

Derek Barnett, de, Philadelphia Eagles – Two tackles in the Eagles 37-19 loss to the Rams

Daniel Bituli, lb, Los Angeles Rams — Bituli is on the Rams practice squad

Tyler Bray, qb, Chicago Bears —Bray is on the Bears practice squad

Marquez Callaway, wr, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night

Justin Coleman, db, Detroit Lions – Coleman is on injured reserve

Britton Colquitt, p, Minnesota Vikings – Four punts for an average of 42 yards in the Vikings 28-11 loss to the Colts.

Dustin Colquitt, p, Pittsburgh Steelers – Five punts for an average of 41.8 yards in the Steelers 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Morgan Cox, ls, Baltimore Ravens – The Ravens beat the Texans 33-16

Jason Croom, te, Buffalo Bills – Croom is on the Bills practice squad

Josh Dobbs, qb, Pittsburgh Steelers – Dobbs was inactive

Zach Fulton, ol, Houston Texans – The Texans fell to the Ravens 33-16

Malik Jackson, dl, Philadephia Eagles – Four tackles in the Eagles 37-19 loss to the Rams

Ja'Wuan James, ol, Denver Broncos – James opted out for the 2020 season

Jauan Jennings, wr, San Francisco 49ers — Jennings is on the practice squad

A.J. Johnson, lb, Denver Broncos – Eight tackles in the Broncos 26-21 loss to the Steelers

Jakob Johnson, lb, New England Patriots —A one yard touchdown catch in the Patriots fell to the Seahawks 35-30.

Alvin Kamara, rb, New Orleans Saints – The Saints play Monday night

John Kelly, rb, Cleveland Browns – Kelly is on the Browns practice squad

Josh Malone, wr, New York Jets – One catch for 12 yards in the Jets 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Dan McCullers, dl, Pittsburgh Steelers – McCullers is on the Steelers practice squad

Kahil McKenzie, ol, Cincinnati Bengals – McKenzie is on the Bengals practice squad.

Emmanuel Moseley — San Francisco 49ers —Two tackles and two pass deflections in the 49ers 31-13 win over the Jets

Michael Palardy, p, Carolina Panthers – Palardy is on injured reserve

Cordarrelle Patterson, wr, Chicago Bears – Seven rushes for 25 yards, 2 catches for 8 yards, a tackle, and 3 kickoff returns for a 27.7 yard average in the Bears 17-13 win over the Giants.

Kyle Phillips, de, New York Jets — Three tackles and a quarterback pressure in the Jets 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, lb, Detriot Lions – Reeves-Maybin didn’t have a tackle in the Lions 42-21 loss to the Packers

Luke Stocker, te, Atlanta Falcons – Stocker didn’t have a catch in the Falcons 40-39 loss to the Cowboys

Cam Sutton, db, Pittsburgh Steelers – One tackle in the Steelers 26-21 win over the Broncos

Darrell Taylor, de, Seattle Seahawks — Taylor is on injured reserve

Shy Tuttle, dl, New Orleans Saints — The Saints play Monday night

Kendal Vickers, de, Oakland Raiders — The Raiders play Monday night

Nigel Warrior, db, Baltimore Ravens — Warrior is on the Ravens practice squad

Jason Witten, te, Oakland Raiders —The Raiders play Monday night