News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-24 15:07:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols intel from Rivals 5-star Challenge

Jesse Simonton • VolQuest
@JesseReSimonton
Senior Writer

ATLANTA — The VolQuest staff spend the day in Georgia’s capitol, interviewing the top prospects in the 2020 and 2021 classes at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge. We had a full thread of notes throughout...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}