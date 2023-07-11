A second Tennessee position player has been selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Vols' outfielder and catcher Jared Dickey was picked by the Kansas City Royals with the No. 319 pick in the 11th round during the draft on Tuesday.

He is the fourth player and second position player out of Tennessee to be picked so far.

The Mount Juliet, Tennessee native put together two impressive seasons after red-shirting during his first year of college. In total, he hit .343 with 19 home runs.

In 2023, he was arguably the Vols' most consistent hitter. He batted for a .328 average and 12 home runs in 63 games and 61 starts.

This production landed him on the All-SEC Second-Team.

Dickey saw action for the majority of the season in left field. Although he isn't an elite defensive player, he held his own in the position. He also started a handful of games at catcher for Tennessee.

Now, Dickey will have to decide if he wants to begin his professional career or return to college. He has two years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to continue to play for the Vols.

If he puts up another impressive season, he could raise his stock and demand much more money in the 2024 draft.