Joe Milton III continues to show up on preseason award watchlists.

Just days after landing on both the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award watchlists, the Tennessee fifth-year senior quarterback is on another, listed among 45 players for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Milton was one of 20 quarterbacks to make the list.

Milton is preparing for his second stint as Tennessee's starting quarterback. After arriving from Michigan in 2021, he started the first two games of the season before Hendon Hooker took over.

Starring in a backup role for much of the Vols' 2022 campaign, an injury to Hooker late in the regular season thrust Milton back into the starting role. He led the Vols to wins over Vanderbilt and Clemson in the Orange Bowl to complete an 11-win season.

Milton was named Most Valuable Player for his performance against Clemson. He finished 19-of-28 passing for 251 yards three touchdowns.

"For all those guys—Joe included—that had the opportunity to play late in the year, including the Vanderbilt game when we had a few guys nicked up to the bowl game and that experience in some ways is a springboard to the 2023 season," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "...For Joe, nobody was surprised that he played that way inside of the program. We had seen the way worked and competed and how he had continued to grow as a person but also as a player.

"Anticipated him playing that way. At this point, what in January or December has nothing to do with where we go. Those guys being focused on continuing to grow everyday, that's really important."

For Milton, who passed for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns a year ago, the preseason recognition from college football awards is just another example of the high expectations.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 242-pounds with the ability to effortless toss a football 80-plus yards, Milton has even shown up as a potential first round selection in early 2024 NFL Draft projections.

His focus, however remains on building off of the successes of last season which saw Tennessee on the cusp of making the College Football Playoff while boasting the top offense nationally.

"(The preseason hype) is cool and all but y'all know me. I'm not that type of person," Milton said. "I don't fall into that type of stuff. You see it. You can't not see it if it's on social media...That's cool and all but at the same time, you have to understand what the main goal is. The main thing is winning, so why not focus on that?"

The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watchlist will be narrowed 10 semifinalists in November with a winner set to be named at the annual College Football Awards Show on ESPN in December.

Tennessee opens its season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The game will air noon ET on ABC.