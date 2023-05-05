Two Tennessee basketball senior standounts that recently declared for the NBA Draft received invites to the NBA G League Elite Camp in Chicago next week.

Guard Josiah-Jordan James and forward Olivier Nkamhoua were listed among 45 college players on Friday. The two-day camp is set for May 13-14 at Wintrust Arena.

James, who declared for the draft last month alongside Nkamhoua, Julian Phillips and Uros Plavsic, averaged 10.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this past season. Despite battling a knee injury throughout the year, James averaged more than 25 minutes per game and made 14 starts in 24 appearances.

Nkamhoua averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game and shot 51.3% from the field. He entered the transfer portal on March 20.

All four players that declared for the draft still retain the option to return for another season of elgibility, though the coaching staff is closer to completing their roster for the 2023-24 season.

Leading scorer and guard Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmami Mashack, Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka are all set to return next season while Jordan Gainey (USC Upstate), Chris Ledlum (Harvard) and Dalton Knecht (Northern Colorado) were added from the transfer portal last month.

Former four-star guard B.J. Edwards entered the transfer portal on Friday.

The NBA Combine is slated for May 16-18 in Chicago and the NBA Draft begins on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.