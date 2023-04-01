Tennessee scored 10 runs in the first two innings then held off an LSU comeback to salvage Game 3 of the series with a 14-7 win at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday.

The Vols strung together 17 hits with six different players recording two RBIs or more.

Third baseman Zane Denton was 1-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, including a home run while second baseman Christian Moore finished 1-for-4 with three more RBIs.

Right-handed reliever Camden Sewell (2-0) earned the win, throwing three strikeouts and just three hits and run in 2.2 innings of work.

For the third-straight game, Tennessee scored first, starting with a More two RBI double to right-center field to give the Vols a 2-0 lead.

Moore's hit opened the way for a six-run opening frame that also included RBIs from Jared Dickey, Denton and Christian Scott.



Tennessee added more in the second with four more runs, beginning with Hunter Ensley's double to left that scored Blake Burke and Moore. Key Booker doubled to right and Scott singled in back-to-back at-bats to extend the Vols' advantage to 10-0.

LSU plated its first run in the bottom half of the second then scored another in the third but the Tigers did most of their damage with four runs in the fourth.

Tre' Morgan hit a double down the right field line that brought a pair of runner across and Dylan Crews' single plated two runs to cut Tennessee's lead to four at 10-6.

After going scoreless for three-straight inning, Denton continued his impressive weekend at the plate with a two-run home run to push the Vols' lead to 12-6.

Denton added some much-needed insurance, then Sewell in relief of Zander Sechrist got out of a bases-loaded jam to leave LSU empty-handed in the sixth. Moore notched his second RBI with a fly out and Dickey singled up the middle for two runs in the seventh and a 14-6 lead.

LSU loaded the bases again in the seventh but Sewell emerged from the inning unscathed for the second time and never closed the gap.

With no midweek game, Tennessee will have four days to prepare for a three-game series with No. 3 Florida.

The Vols host the Gators (22-5, 5-2) on Thursday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is set for 8 p.m. ET on SEC Network.