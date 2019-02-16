Volquest.com

Vols land 2020 defensive lineman Dominic Bailey
Tennessee has landed 4-star defensive lineman Dominic Bailey from Baltimore, Maryland. The 6-2, 265 pound Bailey tweeted out his commitment as he's spending Saturday on Tennessee's campus visiting unofficially.
I would like to thank all the coaches that have been recruiting me and all the people that have been behind me through this journey of finding the right institution to attend for 3-4 years of my life I am proud to announce that I have committed to THE UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE pic.twitter.com/WJ7JIS0nvp— Dominic Bailey (@DominicBailey56) February 16, 2019
Bailey currently has 15 offers and picks the Vols over Penn State, Georgia, Florida and Maryland among others.