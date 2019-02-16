Ticker
Vols land 2020 defensive lineman Dominic Bailey

Volquest.com staff
Volquest.com

Tennessee has landed 4-star defensive lineman Dominic Bailey from Baltimore, Maryland. The 6-2, 265 pound Bailey tweeted out his commitment as he's spending Saturday on Tennessee's campus visiting unofficially.

Bailey currently has 15 offers and picks the Vols over Penn State, Georgia, Florida and Maryland among others.

