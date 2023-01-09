Following the announcement of former Oregon wide receiver Dont’e Thornton joining the program, former Arizona State defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has announced that he also will be transferring to Tennessee .

The Vols have made yet another splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Joining the Vols with two years of eligibility left, Norman-Lott adds some size and talent to the Vols’ front seven. As a recruit in 2020, he was ranked as a four-star prospect and one of the top defensive tackles in the nation.

At Arizona State, Norman-Lott recorded 44 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks over the past two seasons. The stats may not look flashy, but the tape sure does.

The Tennessee staff is big fans of his talent — especially defensive line coach Rodney Garner who took a visit to see Norman-Lott last month. Also — when Norman-Lott was in the portal last year — the Vols inquired about him even though he did eventually return to Arizona State.

However, this time around, the Vols have secured a commitment.

Joining a young defensive line group, Norman-Lott definitely adds some experience to the Tennessee defense and could make an impact right away.

Along with incoming freshmen Daevin Hobbs and Nathan Robinson, the Vols could improve on the defensive line next season.