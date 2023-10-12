“This time felt right after the last visit,” Lewis told VolReport on Thursday night. “Tennessee is changing things around and is headed in the right direction.”

Just days after announcing his top eight schools list, 2025 Milton (Ga.) cornerback Dylan Lewis has committed to the Vols — giving the Vols their second pledge in the class.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2025 Georgia CB Dylan Lewis recaps Knoxville visit, now has Vols in Top 8

Lewis chose Tennessee over Clemson, North Carolina State, LSU, Auburn, North Carolina, UCF and Kentucky. The Vols were ultimately able to land the cornerback after his latest visit to Rocky Top, which had Lewis feeling right at home.

Following Lewis’ visit for the South Carolina game, he told VolReport that he would be making his decision “very, very soon.” It just so happened to take place a couple of weeks later — and just days after releasing his Top 8.

Lewis joins his teammate — four-star Milton (Ga.) defensive back Shamar Arnoux — in Tennessee’s 2025 group. Now, Lewis is focused on getting Ethan Utley to join the Vols’ 2025 class.

“The Vols are coming for the Natty,” Lewis said.