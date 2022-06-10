Vols look to benefit from hosting as it stands two wins from Omaha

Tennessee stands just two wins away from a trip to Omaha to play in the College World Series.

Standing in its way is Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish are coming off a sweep of the Statesboro Regional in which they beat Georgia Southern once and Texas Tech twice. Their reward? A trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Being able to host in the postseason is a goal every program looks to accomplish. It’s an advantage the Vols have already taken advantage of, using the Lindsey Nelson crowd to propel them to two comeback wins as they swept the Knoxville Regional last weekend.

“It can’t (be overstated),” Tony Vitello said about hosting this weekend’s super regional when he met with the media on Thursday. “Everyone’s hunting it down for a reason—it can help you. I don’t know if at this point in the year sleeping in your own bed and things like that are really going to matter in a game of this magnitude or when competition is this high and both teams are talented, but the thing for us is just our fans.

“It’s awesome being in Hoover, it’s awesome what’s going on in Chattanooga and Memphis this year (for fall ball games), twice in Smokies Park was incredible. And trust me, we appreciate that and I think it helps our guys’ efforts, but there is a little bit different way that it goes down. I’m speaking for them, at least what I see out of them when it’s our home crowd. There’s a little bit of a comfort zone, and it’s something that helps our play. We don’t have any control over what the other team thinks, but at the very least, it’s a loud place to play for the opposing team.”

Notre Dame will test just how beneficial it is to host. The Irish are made up of veterans who have played their fair share of college baseball. They even have the task that stands in front of them already knotted on their belt.

The Irish played in Starkville last year in the NCAA Tournament when Mississippi State hosted the most fans ever for an on-campus college baseball game over the course of a three-game series. They weren’t able to come out on top, but pushed the eventual national champions to the brink.

“Each time you can get out there and accumulate experience, especially games from making runs in conference tournaments, then there’s an added bonus to that for sure,” Vitello said. “You get to a certain point and you can say that your team is experienced or they’ve had chances to prove themselves or chances to learn from things. I don’t know what that watermark is, but you get into a competitive league like ours or theirs and you can probably check a box that you have a full season’s body of work that can show this is how good of a team we are and then also these are the things we do well and things that maybe we’ve learned from.”

“As you play more games, as we’ll find out on Friday for both teams, there are going to be some things that pop up. Inevitably in this game of baseball, the beauty of it is you see things for the first time all the time and also there’s no one team, no one pitcher, no one game is the same as others.”

Notre Dame is led by it’s pitching staff that was the best in the ACC this season. It ranks seventh nationally and is first in the ACC in team ERA (3.82), giving up 197 earned runs in 464.2 innings this season.

The Irish are also 10th in the NCAA and first in the ACC with a 1.27 WHIP (walks+hits per nine innings) this season. They have surrendered 393 hits and 197 walks.

It all starts with ace LHP John Michael Bertrand. The two-time All-ACC First Team Pitcher finished the regular season third in the ACC in ERA, fifth in innings pitched, sixth in wins and batting average against (.218), and seventh in strikeouts.

Bertrand will start game two on Saturday, while fellow graduate-senior Austin Temple will start game one Friday night, respectively.

“(The pitching staff) is really deep obviously,” Vitello said. “I think in particular, pitching is an up and down thing for them, they’ll rely on guys in a bunch of different settings and roles it seems like. I’m not a master of what their team does and doesn’t do, but you can look at the save numbers and see that they clearly trust a lot of guys and guys are capable of doing a lot of different things for them. That word ‘depth’ is probably true for both teams and I think in particular, they certainly have it on that pitching staff.”

Tennessee will counter with sophomore RHP Blade Tidwell on the mound in the opener. It’ll then throw fellow sophomore RHP Chase Dollander in game two.

First pitch for Friday night’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Friday night. Game two on Saturday is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN. A start time for a potential game three has not yet been determined.

“This is not a conventional tournament and these are not conventional or normal teams at this point,” Vitello said. “They are all teams that can do great things. It’s going to be hell from pitch one until the last pitch, from the start of the series until the end of the series.

“Embrace it and certainly enjoy it. I am grateful that our fans get to see it in-person.”