In 2021, Tennessee reached the pinnacle event of college baseball.

For the first time under Tony Vitello, the Vols had punched their ticket to Omaha to compete in the Men's College World Series. This came after surviving a regional at home and dominating LSU in the Knoxville Super Regional.

However, the hot-handed Tennessee squad ran out of steam upon arriving in Omaha. The Vols fell to Virginia and Texas to get knocked out of the tournament after just two games.

Looking back at the disappointing and short winded stay, Vitello and his now veteran players regret the approach they took. Tennessee lost focus and was distracted by outside elements before the stretch of games even began.

This time around, the team wants to enjoy the moment while still staying locked in.

“I think enjoying the moment and enjoying the environment and everything that’s going on, but still focus on the task at hand and not get too caught up in all the outside activities and everything like that," said pitcher Camden Sewell. "That’s kind of the approach that I feel like needs to be taken this time versus last go-around.”

Following the finish to the 2021 campaign, the Vols instantly got back on track, though. The 2022 squad shattered records while surging to a 57-9 record and holding the consensus No. 1 spot for the majority of the season.

Despite this strong stretch that featured an SEC regular season and tournament title, Tennessee slipped up in the Knoxville Super Regional. The team couldn't push past Notre Dame while falling in a decisive game three in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

While the loss still stings, the team feels like the upsetting loss has laid the foundation for this year's run.

"Last year wasn’t how everyone wanted it to end, but I think everything that happened last year kind of put the stepping stones together, whatever you want to call it, for this year and to kind of deal with the adversity and everything that came with it," said Sewell. "And we have dealt with a lot of adversity this year, but we’re coming together at the right time. So that’s what we’re excited for.”

While Tennessee has found its rhythm this postseason, there wasn't always a positive outlook on the season.

The Vols got off to a rough start while falling as low as 5-10 to begin SEC play. However, they put it together toward the end of the season showing their full potential.

Now, Tennessee has earned impressive wins over Charlotte and Clemson to earn a spot in the Super Regional stage. In the trip to Hattiesburg, the Vols came through with their back against the wall to win two-straight and claim the series.

“I wouldn’t really call it a hot streak," said outfielder Jared Dickey on the stretch. "I would just kind of say we’re playing good baseball right now. That’s what this team is capable of. Like I said, finally coming together as a team, it’s allowed us to be comfortable with each other on and off the field, and it’s allowed us to just mesh together and know that we’ve got each other’s backs no matter where we’re at."

Standing in Tennessee's way of its first College World Series win under Vitello is a rematch with LSU. This season, the Vols took a trip to Baton Rouge where they dropped two-of-three games to the Tigers.

Likely on the mound for LSU will be Paul Skenes. The highly touted pitcher owns a 12-2 record and a 1.77 ERA. In the first meeting with Tennessee, he pitched for seven full innings while giving up just five hits and one run on a hit from Christian Scott. He also struck out 12 batters.

Now, the Vols season will depend on having a successful day at the plate against the pitcher. A win would push Tennessee to the 1-0 match with a loss leaving it on the brink of elimination.

"(Skenes) was more than solid," said Vitello. "The one thing when you face a guy like (Caden) Grice at Clemson, I’m glad our hitters had a better mentality than I did in the dugout because there were moments of doubt. You have to just keep playing, and I’ve been fortunate enough to coach some pitchers, and some of them have also been pitchers we’ve faced, where you can see the other dugout kind of deflate. The series was not our best effort, but the kids did keep kind of pushing forward in that series, and it was early, but it was one of the first signs of, okay, we got a little bit of the fight that we want in our program.

"We finished that weekend off very well on Sunday, but if you date back to Friday or game one of that deal, Skenes was better than us. And I think there’s probably some info in there that we can pull out, and the guys can take some confidence in maybe we’ve seen him once before. He is probably a different pitcher now than he was then. It’s probably a different LSU team in some areas... We're a different team, too."

First pitch of the match is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Win or loss, the Vols’ following game will take place on Monday.

Vitello refused to officially announce a starter but it will likely be Andrew Lindsey who gets ball. He threw 4.2 innings against LSU earlier in the year while allowing only five hits and one run. However, this came out of the bullpen as he was not yet named a starter.