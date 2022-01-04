Vols looking to grow from Music City Bowl, not dwell

The Music City Bowl didn’t go according to plan for Tennessee last week.

Questionable calls may have contributed, but the Vols ultimately fell to Purdue 48-45 in overtime. It was a frustrating end to a successful first season under Josh Heupel.

Purdue proved to be no slouch, and Tennessee put up over 600 yards of offense, yet the opportunities to put the Boilermakers away left a sour taste in the mouth of everyone associated with the Vols.

“It’s just disappointing in the outcome,” Josh Heupel said following the game. “Wasn’t disappointed in the preparation. There were a couple of things that I think were just uncharacteristic.

“They’re prideful, they care. It showed up in the way they competed tonight. It showed in the growth over the last 11 months.”

Tennessee did indeed grow exponentially since Heupel took over last February following the Jeremy Pruitt debacle.

Very few predicted the Vols to go to a bowl game this season. Nobody saw seven regular season wins coming with a chance to win an eighth in a bowl game.

Some even predicted just three or four wins for Tennessee. It spoke to just how tumultuous of an offseason the Vols had.

“Truth be told, we were just falling apart,” wide receiver Cedric Tillman said. “Coach Heupel came in here, set a standard. He's done so much for me and my teammates. I try to play my butt off for my teammates and him. I think I grew a lot this year. One thing I really take from this year is how much the team grew.”

“You walk in the locker room, and you could see it when they walked off the field, it hurts,” Heupel added. “Shoot, if it ever doesn’t, you’ve got the wrong guys inside the building. They’re prideful, they care.

"It showed up in the way they competed tonight. It showed in the growth over the last 11 months… I’m proud of these guys, man, I really am. I’m disappointed tonight. The journey is way more important than the destination, in some respects.”

Tennessee now shifts its focus back to the journey following the reality check it received in Nashville. Sure, the Music City Bowl loss stings, but it doesn’t shift the course of the journey Heupel’s Vols are on.

“I see it as something we can build off of,” quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “As soon as we get back (to Knoxville), first day of workouts, I know me and (Tillman) are planning to stay up, get some of those young guys out there to stay up, do some pitch and catch, get some extra film as well.”

Expectations will be higher for the Vols in 2022. Yes, because it'll be year two two under Heupel, but also because one of the best quarterbacks (Hooker) and wide receivers (Tillman) in the country will be returning.

Countdown until kickoff on Sept. 3 against Ball State is underway. The work to meet the expectations is just beginning.