Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Alabama last week with a 33-27 win over Kentucky on Saturday.

The victory gave the Vols their first true road win of the season, clinched bowl eligibility and kept them in the SEC East race heading into November.

It also moved Tennessee up in the polls.

The Vols (6-2, 3-2 SEC) jumped two spots to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday.

Tennessee moved up to No. 16 in the USA TODAY/Coaches Poll.

After giving up a two-score halftime lead against Alabama, the Vols never trailed vs. Kentucky, despite the Wildcats threatening late.

Quarterback Joe Milton III finished 18-of-21 passing for 228 yards and a touchdown while Tennessee's run game accounted for 253 rushing yards, including 120 yards on 11 carries from running back Jaylen Wright and another 75 yards and a score from Dylan Sampson.

Tennessee is tied for third place in the eastern division with three conference games left.

The remainder of the Vols' regular season schedule includes two teams ranked in the AP poll with Georgia holding the No. 1 spot after rolling past Florida, 43-20 and Missouri moving a couple of spots to No. 14 following a bye week.

Alabama (9), Ole Miss (11) and LSU (13) rounded out the conference representation.

After a two-game road stretch, Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium for a Homecoming bout with UConn next Saturday.

The Huskies (1-7) are coming off of a 21-14 loss at Boston College.



Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.