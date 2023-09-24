Tennessee responded to its loss at Florida a week ago with a fairly strong outing against UTSA on Saturday.

Behind a quick start, the Vols built a commanding halftime lead en route to a 45-14 win at Neyland Stadium to move to 3-1 overall. The performance was enough to move Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) up in both polls.

The Vols moved up two spots to No. 21 in the Associated Top 25, and one spot to No. 19 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll on Sunday.

Georgia held the top spot at No. 1, while Alabama jumped to No. 12 after beating Ole Miss. LSU fell one spot to No. 13 despite outlasting Arkansas.

Ole Miss fell to No. 20, and Florida moved up to No. 22. Missouri entered the rankings at No. 23 for the first following its win over Memphis.

Tennessee is back in league play next Saturday at Neyland Stadium vs. South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 1-1) beat Mississippi State, 37-30, at home in their last outing. Quarterback Spencer Rattler finished 18-of-20 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

The game is one of the more anticipated on the Vols’ schedule after South Carolina knocked Tennessee out of the College Football Playoff picture in a 62-38 upset in Columbia a year ago.

Kickoff between Tennessee and South Carolina is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The Vols opened as double-digit favorites — coming in as high as 13 points, according to DraftKings.