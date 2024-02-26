As the calendar inches closer to March, the Tennessee is playing some of its best basketball.

The Vols dominated Texas A&M in their last outing, beating the Aggies 86-51 in the rematch while moving into a first place tie with Alabama in the SEC standings.

The win also moved Tennessee up in the polls.

The Vols (21-6, 11-3 SEC) jumped one spot to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

Tennessee leapt to No. 4 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, also up one spot from last week. It marks the Vols' highest rankings in both polls this season.

It marks another week that Tennessee is the highest ranked SEC team in both polls, placing ahead of No. 11 Auburn, No. 14 Alabama, No. 16 Kentucky, No. 18 South Carolina and No. 24 Florida in the AP poll.

Tennessee has won four-straight games and six of its last seven, but its toughest stretch is still ahead.

The Vols will played four teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25 to end the regular season with heavy conference championship implications involved in all four games.

It starts with Auburn at home this week.

The Tigers (21-6, 10-4) are in a two-way tie for third place in the league and are coming off of a 97-76 road win over Georgia on Saturday.

Tennessee will follow that match up with a road clash at Alabama (19-8, 11-3) in a game that could go a long way in deciding the SEC regular season title. The Vols beat the Crimson Tide, 91-71 in the first of two meetings on Jan. 20 in Knoxville.

The Vols round out its schedule with a road game at South Carolina, which beat them in Knoxville last month and is tied with Auburn for second place before facing third-place Kentucky in its regular season finale.

“You look at our schedule, I mean, every team we were going to play from here on out is going to be in the NCAA tournament," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "So it is about building and trying to improve and obviously if you think you’ve arrived just right now, every team we play our guys understand if we’re not locked in, we can get beat and get beat badly. So it’s about, we talk about mindset like every coach, you ask that question to any coach in the country, you hope that you can again realize where we are at this time of year, you’re going to be ready to go because it can go one way or it can go the other real quick and get away from you.”

Tip-off between Tennessee and Auburn is set for Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) at Food City Center.