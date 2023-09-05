Tennessee is on the move in the latest major polls.

Fresh off a 49-13 season-opening win over Virginia in Nashville last Saturday, the Vols moved up to No. 9 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA TODAY/AFCA Coaches Poll.

Tennessee (1-0) was previously ranked No. 12 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches preseason rankings.

The Vols were one of three SEC teams to make the top 10 according to AP voters, as Georgia held the No. 1 spot and Alabama jumped to No. 3 following its win over Middle Tennessee State.

LSU dropped out of the top 10 to No. 14 after losing 45-17 to Florida State on Sunday.

Ole Miss moved to No. 20 and Texas A&M stayed put at No. 23.

The Vols' defense impressed in their 2023 debut against Virginia, holding the Cavaliers to just 201 total yards and accounting for five sacks, including two each from Tyler Baron and James Pearce Jr.

Offensively, Tennessee gashed Virginia for nearly 300 yards with running back Jaylen Wright leading the charge with 115 yards on 12 carries. Dylan Sampson scored a game-high four touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Milton III rushed for two more.

Tennessee hosts Austin Peay (0-1) in its home opener on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET on SEC Network Plus.