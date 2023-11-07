Tennessee is arguably playing its best football as it begins its final stretch through the month of November.

The Vols routed UConn 59-3 behind 650 yards of total offense and three defensive scores last Saturday, continuing their upward trajectory as games against Missouri and Georgia loom large over the next two weeks.

For now, both of those match up will feature a Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) team in the top 15 of all major rankings, including the College Football Playoff Top 25.

After debuting at No. 17 in the initial ranking last week, the Vols moved up four spots to No. 13 on Tuesday.

The rankings are conducted by the College Football Playoff committee.