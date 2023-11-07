Vols move up in College Football Playoff Top 25 as final stretch looms
Tennessee is arguably playing its best football as it begins its final stretch through the month of November.
The Vols routed UConn 59-3 behind 650 yards of total offense and three defensive scores last Saturday, continuing their upward trajectory as games against Missouri and Georgia loom large over the next two weeks.
For now, both of those match up will feature a Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) team in the top 15 of all major rankings, including the College Football Playoff Top 25.
After debuting at No. 17 in the initial ranking last week, the Vols moved up four spots to No. 13 on Tuesday.
The rankings are conducted by the College Football Playoff committee.
Unbeaten Georgia stayed at No. 2 as it continues its defense of back-to-back national championships. Coming off of a 42-28 win over LSU, Alabama remained at No. 8.
LSU fell to No. 19 while Ole Miss moved inside the top 10 at No. 9 ahead of its clash with Georgia.
Tennessee's next opponent, Missouri was ranked one spot behind the Vols at No. 14 following its 31-20 loss at Georgia last week.
Tennessee's path to the SEC Championship Game remains open, but the Vols will need to win out while getting some outside help. A late December or New Year's Day bowl game is still at play, too depending on how the rest of the Vols' season shakes out.
Tennessee plays at Missouri (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, then return to Knoxville to face Georgia at Neyland Stadium in two weeks.
