Tennessee is on the move in the national rankings.

After taking two of three games from a ranked Kentucky team in Knoxville over the weekend, the Vols jumped five spots to No. 18 in the D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday.

Tennessee (35-17, 14-13 SEC) won the first two games over the Wildcats, 10-6 on Friday and 10-7 on Saturday before dropping Sunday’s series finale, 10-0.

The Vols movement in the rankings comes ahead of their final week of the regular season where they’ll face Belmont in a midweek game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday before their last conference series at No. 13 South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia this weekend.

Tennessee is currently projected as a No. 2 seed in the Conway, South Carolina regional in the NCAA Tournament according to D1Baseball but have a chance to boost their resume over the next four games.