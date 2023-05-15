News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-15 08:21:22 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Vols move up in latest D1Baseball Top 25 after Kentucky series win

Tennessee took two of three games against Kentucky to win the series.
Tennessee took two of three games against Kentucky to win the series. (Knoxville News-Sentinel)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Football Beat Reporter
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He covered the Vols for The Daily Times before joining Rivals in 2022. He is a 2020 alum of the UT College of Journalism and Electronic Media.

Tennessee is on the move in the national rankings.

After taking two of three games from a ranked Kentucky team in Knoxville over the weekend, the Vols jumped five spots to No. 18 in the D1Baseball Top 25 on Monday.

Tennessee (35-17, 14-13 SEC) won the first two games over the Wildcats, 10-6 on Friday and 10-7 on Saturday before dropping Sunday’s series finale, 10-0.

The Vols movement in the rankings comes ahead of their final week of the regular season where they’ll face Belmont in a midweek game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday before their last conference series at No. 13 South Carolina at Founders Park in Columbia this weekend.

Tennessee is currently projected as a No. 2 seed in the Conway, South Carolina regional in the NCAA Tournament according to D1Baseball but have a chance to boost their resume over the next four games.

*****

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}