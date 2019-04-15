Saturday was my 26th consecutive Orange and White Game.

Depending on where you stand on the importance of spring games, you might say I’ve been very fortunate or that I’ve faced some real punishment in my life.

The reality is that I have seen everything imaginable in a spring game. In 1997, the storyline was Peerless Price’s broken leg he suffered making a touchdown grab in the north endzone. In 1998, it was about a terrible offense. In 1999, it was an afternoon of starters watching more than they played. Walk-ons have been MVP’s. Stars have been born. You name it and it’s probably happened in the last 26 spring finales.

For head coach Jeremy Pruitt, spring game No. 1 featured a mad head coach who called out his players and the fans. Spring game No. 2 for Pruitt featured compliments to some individual players and to the fans for their attendance and energy.

Over the last 26 years, I have learned two things regarding the formal conclusion of spring football. One, you can learn some things in a spring game but two, you don’t put too much stock in it. That might sound like an oxymoron but it’s the truth and so you instead focus on the entire 15 workouts. Or in the case of this football team, you focus on the last five months.

The truth is things have gone extremely well for the Vols since the start of the year. Tennessee finished recruiting by landing Darnell Wright and Henry To’oto’to. Pruitt held onto strength coach Craig Fitzgerald. Pruitt upgraded his staff with the hiring of offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and Tee Martin

Over the last month, Pruitt’s team got better and they stayed injury free, meaning the Vols have a chance to have a big summer in their second off-season with Fitzgerald.

In other words, the start of 2019 couldn’t have gone much better. In fact, the first four months of the year is exactly how Pruitt and company needs the last five months of the year to go.

Pretty much perfect.

This team is improved from a year ago. Their leadership is better. They are bigger, faster, and stronger. They are improved from where they started spring six weeks ago. But they are still fragile.

They are more competitive at some spots. They are razor thin at others. Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer said on the television broadcast of the spring game that they need two more full recruiting classes to have the competition they want and need at all positions. Pruitt noted that more help is coming and more help is clearly needed.

“We played a lot of guys today, and there is a lot more competition. That is how it’s been all spring. We will get some guys back that have been injured, and we will add the guys that are coming in from the signing class. We will have some good competition this summer and in fall camp. We need that. We need to create depth on both sides of the ball,” Pruitt said.

When August arrives, Pruitt will continue to talk about the lack of competitive depth at certain position. And that's not just coach speak. One great summer of work and the arrival of a signing class won’t cure those ills. However guys like Savion Williams, Henry To’oto’to, and Darnell Wright must be able to contribute.

“I think we really have to sure up our offensive line up front,” Pruitt said. “We need to play with a little lower pad level. We have to be able to run the football to have success in this league, and we have to play a little better body angles. Guys didn’t participate today, and we have some guys coming in, so we have to create a lot of competition up front. We have to improve in that area.”

Tennessee has many areas where they need to improve. They also have some areas where their ceiling of improvement the rest of 2019 isn’t as high as it needs to be. They also have areas where they need to be fortunate.

As spring ends, my take away from Jeremy Pruitt’s second football team isn’t much different than where it was when spring started. The concerns in the line of scrimmage remain. The depth is not nearly where it needs to be across the board.

Much like in 2018, the margin for error for the 2019 Vols won’t be much different. It's why this team must stay extremely healthy. It's the why incoming freshmen have to be mature. Their signees must make an impact. It's why Aubrey Solomon and DeAngelo Gibbs must win their appeals and be eligible.

It’s why they need the fall of 2019 to go as well as the start of 2019 has gone and that’s pretty much flawlessly.